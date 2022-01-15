Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genesis Energy operates crude oil common carrier pipelines and is an independent gatherer and marketer of crude oil in North America, with operations concentrated in Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi and New Mexico. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GEL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Genesis Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Genesis Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Genesis Energy in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays lowered Genesis Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Genesis Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genesis Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

GEL opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28. Genesis Energy has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.52.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.26). Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $518.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Genesis Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genesis Energy will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is -28.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,407,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,437,000 after purchasing an additional 244,321 shares in the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 5,923,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,759,000 after purchasing an additional 173,000 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 1,652.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,047,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759,868 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Genesis Energy by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,144,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,383,000 after buying an additional 214,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Genesis Energy by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,875,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,774,000 after buying an additional 773,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

