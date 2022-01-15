Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $65.05

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $65.05 and last traded at $65.34, with a volume of 31732 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.97.

GTLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Gitlab from $114.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Gitlab from $144.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.40.

Get Gitlab alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.55.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $66.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.87 million. Equities research analysts expect that Gitlab Inc will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 48,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.64 per share, for a total transaction of $3,643,626.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 282,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.20 per share, for a total transaction of $22,074,217.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,290,645 shares of company stock worth $100,358,309.

About Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Gitlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitlab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.