Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0453 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd.

Gladstone Land has increased its dividend payment by 1.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Gladstone Land has a payout ratio of -490.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.0%.

Shares of LAND opened at $33.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.21 and a 200 day moving average of $25.71. Gladstone Land has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $35.08.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.20). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Gladstone Land will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LAND. B. Riley raised their price target on Gladstone Land from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAND. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 545.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 11.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 14.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 35.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares during the last quarter. 37.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

