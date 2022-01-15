Global Invacom Group (LON:GINV) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.30

Global Invacom Group Limited (LON:GINV)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.30 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Global Invacom Group shares last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.09), with a volume of 475,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of £17.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6.38.

About Global Invacom Group (LON:GINV)

Global Invacom Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, design, and supply of integrated satellite communications equipment in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Satellite Communications and Contract Manufacturing segments.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Global Invacom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Invacom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.