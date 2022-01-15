Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 87.3% from the December 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the third quarter valued at $204,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 309.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the third quarter valued at $209,000.

MILN traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.37. The stock had a trading volume of 18,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,573. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a 1-year low of $36.82 and a 1-year high of $45.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.68.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Global X Millennials Consumer ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

