GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA) Insider Sells £15,565,000 in Stock

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA) insider Michael Danson sold 1,100,000 shares of GlobalData stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,415 ($19.21), for a total transaction of £15,565,000 ($21,128,003.26).
Shares of DATA stock opened at GBX 1,415 ($19.21) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.53. GlobalData Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,150 ($15.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,700 ($23.08). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,385.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,486.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.82.
GlobalData Company Profile
