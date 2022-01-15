GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA) Insider Sells £15,565,000 in Stock

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA) insider Michael Danson sold 1,100,000 shares of GlobalData stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,415 ($19.21), for a total transaction of £15,565,000 ($21,128,003.26).

Shares of DATA stock opened at GBX 1,415 ($19.21) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.53. GlobalData Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,150 ($15.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,700 ($23.08). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,385.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,486.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.82.

GlobalData Company Profile

GlobalData Plc provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company also offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense and security, banking and payments, automotive, construction, consumer, foodservices, insurance, medical devices, mining, oil and gas, packaging, pharmaceutical, power, rail, technology, sport, and travel and tourism industries.

