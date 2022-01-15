Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.07.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,253,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $562,378,000 after acquiring an additional 155,870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,046 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $164,367,000 after acquiring an additional 181,916 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 22.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,547,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $118,578,000 after acquiring an additional 278,833 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 4.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,530,920 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,299,000 after acquiring an additional 59,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 106.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,420,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,946,000 after acquiring an additional 731,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GMED traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $73.45. The company had a trading volume of 523,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,064. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $59.37 and a 52-week high of $84.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $229.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.28 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.