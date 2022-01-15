Golff 1-Day Volume Tops $1.36 Million (GOF)

Golff (CURRENCY:GOF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Golff coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Golff has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Golff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Golff has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005453 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00058791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006950 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Golff Profile

Golff is a coin. Its launch date was September 8th, 2020. Golff’s total supply is 9,999,338 coins. Golff’s official message board is medium.com/@GolffProtocol . Golff’s official Twitter account is @GolffProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Golff’s official website is www.golff.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Golff is a one-stop encrypted bank, to create a light, open, and free financial world. Golff seeks to generate governance token GOF in a fair way so that 95% of GOF comes from liquid mining which will encourage a large number of users and funds to participate in its system. In the future, the community will vote to determine more liquid mining and behavioral mining methods. “

Golff Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golff should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golff using one of the exchanges listed above.

