Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Price Target Cut to C$4.00

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Goodfood Market from an outperform rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$6.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Goodfood Market from an outperform rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$12.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Acumen Capital cut shares of Goodfood Market from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from C$11.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.83.

Shares of FOOD opened at C$3.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$266.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.26. Goodfood Market has a 12 month low of C$3.37 and a 12 month high of C$14.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.53.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

