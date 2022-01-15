Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.56 Million

Brokerages expect Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to announce sales of $41.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.20 million. Goosehead Insurance posted sales of $34.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full year sales of $152.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $151.30 million to $155.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $211.84 million, with estimates ranging from $204.47 million to $225.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.38.

In other news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 691 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $96,961.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total value of $2,865,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,486 shares of company stock valued at $24,585,573. Corporate insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 397,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,659,000 after acquiring an additional 15,793 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 110,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter valued at $838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $98.59 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $78.86 and a fifty-two week high of $181.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.48.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

