Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €24.71 ($28.08).

GYC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($29.55) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.40 ($28.86) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($25.00) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($29.55) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.50 ($31.25) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Grand City Properties stock traded up €0.14 ($0.16) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €20.16 ($22.91). 148,641 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €21.27 and its 200-day moving average price is €22.14. Grand City Properties has a 1 year low of €16.61 ($18.88) and a 1 year high of €20.14 ($22.89).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

