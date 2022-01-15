Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Equities researchers at Truist Securities boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Graphic Packaging in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securities analyst M. Roxland now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. Truist Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GPK. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

NYSE:GPK opened at $19.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.50. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $21.56.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,520,000 after buying an additional 282,968 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth $666,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth $657,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 148,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

