GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum lowered shares of GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $12.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00.

GRWG has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GrowGeneration currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Shares of GrowGeneration stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.47. GrowGeneration has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $67.75. The stock has a market cap of $559.14 million, a PE ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 2.65.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 387.6% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 18,528 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 34.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,037,000. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

