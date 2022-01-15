Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Short Interest Down 53.2% in December

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,203,500 shares, a decrease of 53.2% from the December 15th total of 13,256,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 83.0 days.

OTCMKTS GMBXF opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.41. Grupo México has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $5.65.

Get Grupo México alerts:

Grupo México Company Profile

Grupo México SAB. de C.V. engages in the provision of copper business. The firm’s activities include mining, exploration, exploitation and freight railroad service and infrastructure development. It operates through the following divisions: Mining, Transportation, Infrastructure and Corporate. The Mining division includes copper extraction, copper smelting and refining operations, copper production, with byproducts of molybdenum, silver and other materials, mainly in Peru and the USA.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.