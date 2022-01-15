Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Short Interest Down 53.2% in December

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,203,500 shares, a decrease of 53.2% from the December 15th total of 13,256,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 83.0 days.
OTCMKTS GMBXF opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.41. Grupo México has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $5.65.
Grupo México Company Profile
