Guggenheim Downgrades Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) to Neutral

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was downgraded by research analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $202.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $290.00. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 15.59% from the company’s current price.
BIIB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.99.
Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $239.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a 52 week low of $217.10 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.04.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Biogen Company Profile
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
