Guggenheim Downgrades Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) to Neutral

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was downgraded by research analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $202.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $290.00. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 15.59% from the company’s current price.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $239.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a 52 week low of $217.10 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.04.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

