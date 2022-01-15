Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,689,266,000 after purchasing an additional 806,359 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $819,442,000 after purchasing an additional 145,692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,317,000 after purchasing an additional 141,643 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,572,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $338,615,000 after purchasing an additional 223,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,158,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $284,823,000 after purchasing an additional 166,433 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on DGX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.69.

Shares of DGX opened at $142.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.44. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $174.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.