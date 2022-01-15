Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $2.86 Million Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cardinal Health by 34.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,984,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,301,000 after buying an additional 3,338,519 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,366,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,137 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $55,497,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 46.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,020,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,333,000 after acquiring an additional 643,723 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 183.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 804,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,911,000 after acquiring an additional 520,107 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CAH opened at $53.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.65%.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

