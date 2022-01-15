Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% during the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $642.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.92.

Shares of DPZ opened at $473.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $525.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $507.03. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.