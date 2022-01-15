Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,523 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total value of $154,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,642,873. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $183.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $79.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.57. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.14 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

