Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,060 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,421,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,400,549,000 after purchasing an additional 455,917 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Fortive by 8.6% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,917,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,903,000 after acquiring an additional 787,703 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,359,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,365,000 after acquiring an additional 290,962 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Fortive by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,139,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,689,000 after acquiring an additional 136,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 33.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,732,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,580,000 after acquiring an additional 679,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTV. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.31.

In related news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $72.50 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $64.58 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.72. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

