Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,329 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,874,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,162,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SUI opened at $197.85 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.43 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.32, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.86.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 101.22%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SUI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

