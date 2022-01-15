Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 248 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.7% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in Clorox by 4.9% in the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in Clorox by 5.6% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

CLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Clorox from $147.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.41.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLX opened at $186.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.33. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $156.23 and a one year high of $231.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.10%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.