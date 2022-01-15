GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Equities research analysts expect GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) to announce sales of $1.97 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.06 billion. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full year sales of $7.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $7.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.22 billion to $8.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GXO Logistics.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

GXO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

Shares of NYSE:GXO traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.30. 731,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.32. GXO Logistics has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $105.92.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GXO. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 731.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GXO Logistics (GXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.