H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Short Interest Up 500.0% in December

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
A number of brokerages have commented on HEOFF. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. boosted their price target on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th.
Shares of OTCMKTS HEOFF traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,176. H2O Innovation has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $184.51 million, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.94.
H2O Innovation Company Profile
H2O Innovation, Inc engages in the design and provision of water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through the following segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products and Operation and Maintenance Services. The Water Technologies and Services segment includes water and wastewater projects and services.
