H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Short Interest Up 500.0% in December

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on HEOFF. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. boosted their price target on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HEOFF traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,176. H2O Innovation has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $184.51 million, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.94.

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. H2O Innovation had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $30.49 million during the quarter.

H2O Innovation Company Profile

H2O Innovation, Inc engages in the design and provision of water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through the following segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products and Operation and Maintenance Services. The Water Technologies and Services segment includes water and wastewater projects and services.

