Hacken Token Price Down 14.2% Over Last Week (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 15th. During the last week, Hacken Token has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. One Hacken Token coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hacken Token has a total market cap of $62.73 million and $1.10 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00064559 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00075143 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,348.01 or 0.07692677 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,451.97 or 0.99839015 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00069115 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008329 BTC.

About Hacken Token

Hacken Token launched on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 606,974,177 coins. Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Buying and Selling Hacken Token

