Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a decrease of 58.5% from the December 15th total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,197,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HALB remained flat at $$0.02 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,062,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,799,625. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. Halberd has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.11.

Get Halberd alerts:

Halberd Company Profile

Halberd Corp. is a development stage company, researches and develops antibodies and devices for the prevention, detection, and treatment of Covid-19 through laboratory, hospital, and clinical trials. It offers patented extracorporeal treatment that is applicable to various blood-borne and neurologic diseases, including Covid-19, other viruses, PTSD, cancer, etc.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Halberd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halberd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.