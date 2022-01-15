Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Trading 1% Higher

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL)’s stock price traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.14 and last traded at C$2.06. 200,838 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the average session volume of 73,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.04.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hamilton Thorne in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of C$294.44 million and a P/E ratio of 90.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.95, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$15.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.26 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Thorne Ltd. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Wolf sold 22,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total transaction of C$46,381.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,763,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,700,564.26. Also, Director Diarmaid Hugh Douglas-Hamilton sold 18,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total value of C$39,246.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,012,390 shares in the company, valued at C$2,126,019. Insiders have sold 191,589 shares of company stock valued at $402,248 in the last ninety days.

About Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL)

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

