Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,103 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $16,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,498 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

NXPI opened at $225.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $156.02 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. Equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.96.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

