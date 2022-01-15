Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 414,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,738 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $17,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $140,079.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $29,813.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,117 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,831 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $44.86 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.45, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BSX. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.72.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

