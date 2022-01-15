Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $15.70 Million Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $15,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.44.

Shares of SPG opened at $155.70 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.25 and a 200-day moving average of $142.70.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.97%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

