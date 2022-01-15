Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $19.27 Million Stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.85% of Bandwidth worth $19,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the third quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 27.7% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the third quarter valued at about $930,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 37.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $67.95 on Friday. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.13 and a 12-month high of $196.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.50 and a 200-day moving average of $97.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $130.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.08 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $39,560.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $62,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,025 shares of company stock valued at $145,820. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAND shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.60.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

