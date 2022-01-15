Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $22.62 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $22,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499,694 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $607,701,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,366 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,854,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,915,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,505,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,015 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $71.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.76. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.39 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

