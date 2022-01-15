Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $14.46 Million in Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,671,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,460,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 3.88% of Volta Inc – Class A at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLTA. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter worth about $6,488,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the third quarter worth approximately $4,325,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Volta Inc – Class A by 2,571.8% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 376,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 362,000 shares during the last quarter. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the second quarter worth approximately $3,595,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the second quarter worth approximately $800,000. 44.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Volta Inc – Class A presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

Shares of NYSE VLTA opened at $5.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52. Volta Inc – Class A has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $18.33.

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 million. Research analysts predict that Volta Inc – Class A will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Volta Inc – Class A Company Profile

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

