Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 1,441 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Square were worth $21,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Square by 308.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 56.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 58.8% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

SQ opened at $133.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.23. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.31 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 2.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Square’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SQ. Barclays dropped their price target on Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Square from $295.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.81.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total value of $220,584.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 6,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $1,703,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,094 shares of company stock worth $8,494,506. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.