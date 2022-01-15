HAP Trading LLC Buys 59,802 Shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

HAP Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) by 77.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,802 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF were worth $5,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNYA. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 19,187.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 408,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,374,000 after purchasing an additional 406,200 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 186,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $814,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $378,000.

Get iShares MSCI China A ETF alerts:

Shares of CNYA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.59. The stock had a trading volume of 66,197 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.02. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $35.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China A ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China A ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.