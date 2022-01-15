Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEET) Trading Down 0.3%

Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEET)’s stock price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.62 and last traded at $25.62. Approximately 4 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 90 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.70.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEET) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 195,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 48.75% of Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

