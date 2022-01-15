HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) in a report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $122.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FATE. Wedbush raised Fate Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Fate Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.47.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $43.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.87. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $119.85.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 1,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $85,756.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $385,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,702 shares of company stock worth $7,925,537 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

