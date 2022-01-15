HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$8.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EDR. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$8.25 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.21.

EDR opened at C$5.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$889.81 million and a PE ratio of 19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.96. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$4.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.32.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$43.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$50.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

