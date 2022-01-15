HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ITRG. Desjardins raised their target price on Integra Resources from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on Integra Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a C$7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Integra Resources from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

NYSEMKT ITRG opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $127.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.70.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRG. Merk Investments LLC boosted its position in Integra Resources by 1,116.7% during the second quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 2,920,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679,999 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 17.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the second quarter worth $292,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 16.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 517,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 72,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the second quarter worth $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.