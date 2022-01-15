HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.50 target price on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ITRG. Desjardins raised their target price on Integra Resources from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on Integra Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a C$7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Integra Resources from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.75.
NYSEMKT ITRG opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $127.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.70.
About Integra Resources
Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.
