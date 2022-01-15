HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Shares Gap Down to $81.01

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $81.01, but opened at $71.01. HCI Group shares last traded at $77.51, with a volume of 2,092 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.25.

The stock has a market cap of $723.52 million, a PE ratio of 113.84 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.13 and its 200-day moving average is $107.96.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $99.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.39 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 1.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.42) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HCI Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 258.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HCI Group by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in HCI Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in HCI Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCI Group Company Profile (NYSE:HCI)

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

