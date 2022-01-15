Head-To-Head Contrast: Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) & Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS)

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) and Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.5% of Arcimoto shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of Bird Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.6% of Arcimoto shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Arcimoto and Bird Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcimoto 0 1 3 0 2.75 Bird Global 0 1 0 0 2.00

Arcimoto currently has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 153.42%. Bird Global has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.84%. Given Arcimoto’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Arcimoto is more favorable than Bird Global.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arcimoto and Bird Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcimoto $2.18 million 125.84 -$18.12 million ($0.86) -8.49 Bird Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bird Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arcimoto.

Profitability

This table compares Arcimoto and Bird Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcimoto -727.70% -44.88% -40.65% Bird Global N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Arcimoto beats Bird Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security. The Deliverator is for last-mile delivery and general fleet utility. The Cameo is for film, sports and influencers; and the Arcimoto Roadster is an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine. The company was founded by Mark D. Frohnmayer on November 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, OR.

About Bird Global

Bird Global, Inc., a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

