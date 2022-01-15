Head to Head Contrast: Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) and Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) and Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Camden National and Hope Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camden National 0 1 1 0 2.50 Hope Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Camden National presently has a consensus target price of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.32%. Hope Bancorp has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.21%. Given Hope Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hope Bancorp is more favorable than Camden National.

Profitability

This table compares Camden National and Hope Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden National 35.38% 13.18% 1.37% Hope Bancorp 29.96% 8.77% 1.04%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.6% of Camden National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.5% of Hope Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Camden National shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Hope Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Camden National pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Hope Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Camden National pays out 30.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hope Bancorp pays out 38.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Camden National has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Camden National and Hope Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden National $207.69 million 3.63 $59.49 million $4.71 10.79 Hope Bancorp $652.31 million 3.09 $111.51 million $1.46 11.50

Hope Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Camden National. Camden National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hope Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Camden National has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hope Bancorp has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hope Bancorp beats Camden National on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Camden National

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans. The company was founded in February 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

