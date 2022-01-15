Head-To-Head Review: TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) & RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF)

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) and RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for TELUS International (Cda) and RESAAS Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELUS International (Cda) 1 3 13 0 2.71 RESAAS Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

TELUS International (Cda) currently has a consensus target price of $37.71, indicating a potential upside of 28.50%. Given TELUS International (Cda)’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe TELUS International (Cda) is more favorable than RESAAS Services.

Profitability

This table compares TELUS International (Cda) and RESAAS Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELUS International (Cda) 3.09% 13.10% 5.28% RESAAS Services -406.80% -1,659.28% -407.45%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.6% of TELUS International (Cda) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TELUS International (Cda) and RESAAS Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELUS International (Cda) $1.58 billion 4.93 $102.90 million $0.25 117.40 RESAAS Services $490,000.00 102.22 -$2.08 million ($0.05) -13.77

TELUS International (Cda) has higher revenue and earnings than RESAAS Services. RESAAS Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TELUS International (Cda), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TELUS International (Cda) beats RESAAS Services on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience. The company also provides IT lifecycle services comprising cloud and platform services, app dev and management, quality assurance and testing, system operations, IT service desk, internet of things, engineering solutions, and enterprise platform services; advisory services consisting of digital strategy, CX process consulting, data and customer analytics, workforce management, learning excellence solutions, and business and process transformation; robotic process automation, talent acquisition, finance and accounting, and supply chain management; and content moderation and social media, and fraud prevention and detection. It serves tech and games, communications and media, ecommerce and fintech, healthcare, and travel and hospitality industries. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. TELUS International (Cda) Inc. is a subsidiary of TELUS Communications Inc.

RESAAS Services Company Profile

Resaas Services, Inc. is engaged in the provision of design, development, and commercialization of a cloud-based social business software platform for the real estate services industry. Its solutions include RealTimeMLS, which is a real-time listing solution and communication platform designed for real estate associations; and BrokerOS, which is an online communication hub that helps its agents open, read, and respond to the emails and messages. The company was founded by Thomas Rossiter and Adrian Barrett on June 4, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

