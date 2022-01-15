HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.71 Per Share

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.714 per share on Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This is a boost from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.55.

HeadHunter Group has a dividend payout ratio of 22.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HeadHunter Group to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

HeadHunter Group stock opened at $46.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.14 and a 200 day moving average of $50.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.69. HeadHunter Group has a 12-month low of $27.72 and a 12-month high of $68.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 124.46% and a net margin of 32.41%. On average, analysts predict that HeadHunter Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HHR. Bank of America raised HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HeadHunter Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HeadHunter Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 523.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 74,449 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 107.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 32.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 405.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.