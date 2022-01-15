Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 64.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,489 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 509,912 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $14,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BK. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $63.60 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.46 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.61%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.