Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,133 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.23% of Vontier worth $12,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vontier by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,901,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,059,000 after purchasing an additional 242,723 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Vontier by 4.2% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,512,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,174,000 after purchasing an additional 260,822 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vontier by 11.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,607,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,122,000 after purchasing an additional 480,899 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vontier by 41.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,328,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vontier by 13.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,080,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,934,000 after purchasing an additional 494,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Shares of VNT stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VNT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Vontier in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vontier currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.