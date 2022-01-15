Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $13.71 Million Stock Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,600 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $13,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 35.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlas Air Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

AAWW opened at $82.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.01 and a 52-week high of $97.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.10 and its 200-day moving average is $79.67.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.98 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.17%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Keith H. Mayer sold 1,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 19,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $1,869,689.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,798,667 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

