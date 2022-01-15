Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $16.02 Million Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,100 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 518,194 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $16,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,905 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,522 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 22,250 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist boosted their target price on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.36.

XLNX opened at $198.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a PE ratio of 61.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.84 and a 1 year high of $239.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.94.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.11%.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.