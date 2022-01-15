HeartBout Market Capitalization Reaches $116,770.03 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One HeartBout coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. HeartBout has a total market capitalization of $116,770.03 and approximately $145.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HeartBout has traded up 66.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About HeartBout

HeartBout (CRYPTO:HB) is a coin. Its launch date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

HeartBout Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

