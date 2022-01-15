Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,676,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,097 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $9,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 27.6% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 300,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 64,969 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hecla Mining by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,431,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,972,000 after acquiring an additional 21,338 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Hecla Mining by 85.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,081,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,488,000 after acquiring an additional 957,371 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth about $4,231,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 100,840.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 136,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 136,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

HL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.60.

HL opened at $5.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $9.44.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.65 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.75%.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

